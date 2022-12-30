ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “SuperCash” game were:

09-15-18-22-29-30, Doubler: N

(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty; Doubler: N)

¶ Maximum prize: $350,000

1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he would not halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, 49, who is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. McLaughlin’s attorneys have not planned any legal appeals. A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them were men, and the center said there are no known previous cases in which an openly transgender inmate was executed. A clemency petition submitted by her attorneys cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard about at her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler, and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the petition, which also cited severe depression resulting in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. Students at the University of Idaho and nearby residents lived in fear for weeks as authorities seemed stumped by the mysterious and brutal stabbings. Idaho police appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after analyzing DNA evidence at the crime scene. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Video shows rocket debris over Oregon, not meteor

CLAIM: Video shows a meteor breaking into the earth’s atmosphere. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video, which was filmed in March 2021, shows burning debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket over the Pacific Northwest. THE FACTS: A nearly two-year-old video of falling space debris in the night sky...
OREGON STATE
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee names Arizona official as Correction commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee announced a new Department of Correction commissioner on Tuesday. Frank Strada is deputy director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
TENNESSEE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime.” In front of just over 700 people at the Carson City Community Center, statewide officials took their oaths of office, pastors led the audience in prayer and five former governors sat behind Lombardo as he spoke for the first time as governor. That included Democrat Steve Sisolak, the incumbent whom Lombardo beat in one of the closest gubernatorial contests nationwide. Lombardo said working together will be the “central covenant” of his administration. “At the same time I will carry the cause of conservative ideals that are anchored by the personal responsibility, fiscal discipline and limited government interference,” he added.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

