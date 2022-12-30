Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 As part of a plea agreement, Darius Sessoms, 28, of North Carolina, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the 2020 murder of a 5-year-old boy. Cannon Hinnant was shot by Sessoms as he rode his bike outside his father’s Wilson, North Carolina, house, according to a witness. His mother Bonny Parker said Hinnant’s 7-year-old and 8-year-old sisters witnessed the shooting. It has been reported that Sessoms, who lived next door to Hinnant’s father, accepted an Alford plea, which allows the defendant to maintain his innocence while admitting sufficient prosecutorial evidence The post Man Gets Life In Prison For Murdering 5-Year-Old As Siblings Watched appeared first on Shore News Network.

WILSON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO