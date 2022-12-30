ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Comments / 9

Ashley Robbins
4d ago

Will not stay for life..but the plea bargain should be removed from table, just a way out resulting in country club prison life..Time for eye for an eye…☠️

Reply(1)
4
Mr Harlemrollin30
3d ago

if u have a life sentence u have to do 25 yrs then u can come up for parole. But he has life without the possibility of parole so he's gonna die there. But this mother will suffer forever bc she lost her child

Reply(1)
4
makeitmakesense
4d ago

very sad. nowadays there are too many soft on crime sentences with murderers getting out after years in prison so at least he got life in prison without parole.

Reply
4
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 28-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
