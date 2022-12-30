Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Related
WOLF
Vandalism outside Kingston floral shop
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several pink Christmas trees were vandalized on new year's eve at Mattern's Floral and Furnishing Store on Market Street in Kingston. The store posted on Facebook stating that the suspect destroyed everything the shop stands for. The store says it has cameras and will...
WOLF
Several animals hurt, killed in Saturday morning barn fire
WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — A barn fire early Saturday morning in Wyoming County left 6 goats and 16 chickens dead, and other animals burned. We're told some of those animals had to be euthanized. It's unknown how that fire started or where the barn is located other than firefighters...
WOLF
People heading to the gym for New Year resolutions
PITTSTON,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — With the New Year comes a time for New Year’s resolutions. People all over set goals for themselves to keep throughout the new year. After ringing in 2023, many people hit the gym to kickstart their new goals. Cars were packed outside the Planet Fitness...
WOLF
PSP investigating after a woman was shot outside a Lackawanna Co. club Sunday
Old Forge (Lackawanna County) - The Dunmore Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a woman was shot in the head early Sunday morning. Troopers were called out to The Diamond Club, 107 N. Keyser Ave., in Old Forge at 5:15 a.m. Troopers say the...
WOLF
Ringing in the New Year at Lewisburg Children's Museum
LEWISBURG,UNION COUNTY(WOLF) — As the New Year rings in children at the Lewisburg Children Museum enjoyed family fun activities for celebration on New Year’s Eve. Many families attend every year and look forward to the fun filled event, with balloon droppings. “This was our New Year’s Eve event,...
WOLF
Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning
(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
WOLF
New Year's baby! Jessup couple welcomes newborn of 2023
SCRANTON (WOLF) — The first baby of 20-23 was born at Moses Taylor Hospital ,one hour and 11 minutes after midnight. “It’s different, on an epic level. I was hoping for Christmas, was supposed to be on the 28th.”. As the clock struck 12, Patrick Barkscale and Kayla...
AOL Corp
Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
Comments / 0