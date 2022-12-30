Read full article on original website
FinTech
4d ago
No just totally nervously back peddled. It isn’t a raider fan thing, it’s a you comment thing. Punk
Reply(5)
6
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Look: Michigan Quarterback's Girlfriend Has Everyone Remembering Katherine Webb
ESPN camera operators sure do love finding a star quarterback's girlfriend in the crowd during games. During the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend was shown several times on television. As a result, she went viral all over social ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Lions WR Calls Out ESPN for Using Wrong Photo
Lions WR took to social media to clear up an error made by ESPN.
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders
As the season winds down and the playoff positioning ramps up, I thought it would be a good idea to pen my final article of 2022 by looking into mid-2023 and what that will look like for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham Entire Post-Game Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in over time to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Jarrett Stidham said afterward.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
NBC Sports
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NFL
Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason
While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
Raiders to 'explore trade options' for Derek Carr after disappointing 2022 season: report
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders may reportedly part ways in the offseason. The team may look to trade him after benching him for the final two weeks of the season.
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast
Jim Nantz had a major fumble during Sunday’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. The longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Nantz was discussing the NFC playoff implications of the game with broadcast partner Tony Romo. Nantz noted that the Washington Commanders had lost earlier in the day (to the Cleveland Browns) … but mistakenly... The post Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 7