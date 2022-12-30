ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NFL

Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason

While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development

Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast

Jim Nantz had a major fumble during Sunday’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. The longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Nantz was discussing the NFC playoff implications of the game with broadcast partner Tony Romo. Nantz noted that the Washington Commanders had lost earlier in the day (to the Cleveland Browns) … but mistakenly... The post Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

