New laws and changes went into effect in Massachusetts on January 1, impacting both the state and federal levels. One change is the increase in the minimum wage, which will be $15 per hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will also increase from $6.15 per hour to $6.75. Another change is the elimination of time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays, according to a published report by CBS Boston on December 31, 2022.

