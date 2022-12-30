Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
Donovan Mitchell scores 71, Cavs beat Bulls in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (hand) out indefinitely
Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is out indefinitely with a right hand injury, ESPN reported Tuesday. Bagley, 23,
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January
The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
NBC Sports
Kings can't stop rebound machine Adams in loss to Grizzlies
In a league where giants frequently roam the court, the Kings looked even smaller Sunday against Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies in a 118-108 loss at FedEx Forum. Despite frequently opposing Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's also 6-foot-11, Adams had his way on the glass -- particularly on the attack -- where he snared 13 offensive rebounds.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Eastern Conference Recap, Jan. 2: Donovan Mitchell Scores Career-High 71 Points Against Chicago Bulls
Mitchell's big night leads Cleveland Cavaliers past Bulls
Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?
The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
NBC Sports
This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great
Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
NBC Sports
Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season
The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
NBC Sports
Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers
SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports
Kerr reacts to Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich
Not many moments can surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr. However, finding out that Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., or "PBJ" as he is affectionately known among Dub Nation, only recently tried a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time is one of those moments. After hearing the 20-year-old...
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
NBC Sports
Shanahan stresses to 49ers the importance of Week 18 game
In the minutes following the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan began laying the groundwork for the week ahead. The 49ers control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, Shanahan informed the players in his postgame remarks inside Allegiant Stadium.
