Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation

While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
NBC Sports

Kings can't stop rebound machine Adams in loss to Grizzlies

In a league where giants frequently roam the court, the Kings looked even smaller Sunday against Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies in a 118-108 loss at FedEx Forum. Despite frequently opposing Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's also 6-foot-11, Adams had his way on the glass -- particularly on the attack -- where he snared 13 offensive rebounds.
ClutchPoints

Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
NBC Sports

This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great

Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
NBC Sports

Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season

The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
NBC Sports

Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers

SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports

Kerr reacts to Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich

Not many moments can surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr. However, finding out that Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., or "PBJ" as he is affectionately known among Dub Nation, only recently tried a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time is one of those moments. After hearing the 20-year-old...
NBC Sports

Shanahan stresses to 49ers the importance of Week 18 game

In the minutes following the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan began laying the groundwork for the week ahead. The 49ers control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, Shanahan informed the players in his postgame remarks inside Allegiant Stadium.
