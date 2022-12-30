ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

AC Emergency Management to host ARES training

Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV to host three parks workshops in January

The city of Gainesville will host three workshops to gather community input on its parks and recreation and cultural services. City staff will use the feedback to adapt its Vision 2020 Master Plan and help identify needs for the next 5-10 years. The city will also mail a survey to randomly picked homes and place a survey online for anyone to take.
GAINESVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

WAG to host program for writing children’s books

Writers Alliance of Gainesville (WAG) will present an innovative way to write, illustrate, and advertise children’s books on Sunday. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Millhopper Branch Library (3145 SW 43rd St.) in Gainesville. The free program will feature a WAG panel of children’s book authors...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL

