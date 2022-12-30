Read full article on original website
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC Emergency Management to host ARES training
Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV to host three parks workshops in January
The city of Gainesville will host three workshops to gather community input on its parks and recreation and cultural services. City staff will use the feedback to adapt its Vision 2020 Master Plan and help identify needs for the next 5-10 years. The city will also mail a survey to randomly picked homes and place a survey online for anyone to take.
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
westorlandonews.com
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
Stricklin: Gary Condron Family Dining Hall has become 'living room' of UF athletics
Billy Napier wasn't the only addition by the Florida athletic department that has athletics director Scott Stricklin confident in the current trajectory of the Gators heading into 2023. In addition to his profession of confidence for Napier, Stricklin, joining UF’s official podcast, Gator Tales, discussed the benefit of the Heavener...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
mainstreetdailynews.com
WAG to host program for writing children’s books
Writers Alliance of Gainesville (WAG) will present an innovative way to write, illustrate, and advertise children’s books on Sunday. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Millhopper Branch Library (3145 SW 43rd St.) in Gainesville. The free program will feature a WAG panel of children’s book authors...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Health Pros: Advanced Orthopedics Institute – Dr. John Williams, Jr.
Dr. John Williams, Jr. brings the latest knee replacement technology to The Villages. Dr. John Williams has an outstanding personal assistant by his side when performing knee replacement. The assistant is, in a sense, a second set of eyes. But this is no human. It’s a robot named ROSA.
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
