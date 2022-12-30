ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU women stay unbeaten in conference play

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team moved to 3-0 in Summit League action Thursday night by way of an 85-63 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall.

Paiton Burckhard’s season-high 19 points led a trio of Jacks in double figures. The senior was 7-of-13 on the night and also tallied eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Myah Selland put up 14 points and eight rebounds while Tori Nelson had 13 points, including nine in the second half, to go with six rebounds and five assists.

Burckhard scored seven of the Jacks’ first nine points and helped the squad build a 28-16 lead in the opening 10 minutes. A pair of layups from Burckhard extended the Jackrabbit lead to 16 before five 3-pointers from Western Illinois allowed the Leathernecks to cut the deficit to five with less than two minutes to play in the half.

A 15-0 run by the Jacks spanning from the end of the second quarter through the first five minutes of the third pushed SDSU’s lead to 59-39. A 14-0 stretch from the third period into the fourth saw State’s largest lead of the contest reach 27 points with 5:30 left.

Madysen Vlastuin and Kallie Theisen came off the bench to chip in nine and seven points, respectively, for South Dakota State. Theisen recorded seven boards.

As a team the Jackrabbits had a 56-28 advantage on the glass with 16 offensive rebounds and 14 second chance points. SDSU shot nearly 45 percent from the field and knocked down eight 3-point baskets.

Mallory McDermott scored 16 points off the bench to pace Western Illinois. Addi Brownfield and Elizabeth Lutz added 10 points apiece.

NOTES

  • Tori Nelson is three points shy of becoming the 41st member of South Dakota State’s 1,000-point club.
  • Myah Selland now has 1,831 points in her SDSU career and ranks fourth all-time. She passed Madison Guebert (1,821) in Thursday’s contest. Her next target is Megan Vogel’s 1,850 career points, which currently ranks third.
  • Paiton Burckhard now has 1,567 points in her career, which ranks 10th all-time. She passed Karla Stevenson (1,562) Thursday. Her next target is Deb Van Klei’s 1,621 career points, which currently ranks ninth.
  • SDSU’s 59 rebounds is a season high.
  • The Leathernecks, who rank second in the nation with 19.31 free throw makes per game, made only nine free throws on 11 trips to the line.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to take on St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

