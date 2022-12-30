Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather. The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm. According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night. Passengers are encouraged to check...
dakotanewsnow.com
Share your wintery snapshots with Dakota News Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Alerts & Warnings are in place, which means out-of-the-ordinary weather conditions are upon us again. If you would like to share your view of the snow and ice storm sweeping across the area, feel free to submit them below.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Tuesday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was closed Tuesday morning. It is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon at 3:00. The closure is due to the winter storm that is barreling down on the Sioux Falls region. You can find the latest information...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter weather closes Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café. The facility...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Severe winter storm packs streets with snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snow removal crews are working on getting ahead of the snowfall that continues to blanket streets in the area. The roads are definitely packed with snow, Dakota News Now reporters on the scene say. The interstate is also challenging, and drivers coming into the city from Colton and Iowa have expressed their frustrations.
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: The Clean Bean Coffee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it’s a car wash or a cup of coffee you are looking for, this local business is the one for you. The Clean Bean Coffee is unique. General Manager Heather Dorhout explained, “The clean Bean is a coffee shop attached to the Clean Ride. It kind of is adjacent to the car wash to enhance that experience. It’s stand-alone, too, so you can come through the drive-through or just hang out and enjoy a cup of coffee.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Charity bingo event for Bundle Up SF at Buffalo Ridge Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a fundraising bingo event for Bundle Up SF. We had a co-owner of BRB Rick Warkenthien and Denise Patton of Bundle Up SF join us to learn more. It will be held this Saturday the 7th and more information can be found on their website.
KELOLAND TV
How this storm compares to past record-breaking storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?. We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Area Metro service canceled due to weather conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro service is canceled for Tuesday. UPDATE: “With no travel advisories for Sioux Falls and the region, it is in the best interest of safety for our drivers and passengers to cancel Sioux Area Metro service Tuesday and encourage everyone to stay home,” said Robert Speeks, SAM general manager.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in effect, Great Bear Ski Valley has adjusted its hours to keep everyone safe. On Monday, Jan. 2, Great Bear Ski Valley will close early at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the facility will be closed.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
KELOLAND TV
Winter Storm Afternoon Update: Monday, January 2
The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.
