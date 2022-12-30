Read full article on original website
WKRC
Family loses home, 2 cats when pressure cooker catches fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Clermont County family is out of a home and two beloved pets after they say their pressure cooker caught fire. Jennifer Latham said Friday was the first time she had used the Instant Pot pressure cooker, which had been given to her as a gift last Christmas.
WKRC
Instruments worth thousands stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
WATE
First baby of the new year
A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year. WATE Midday News.
WKRC
Man accused of killing teen because she wouldn't pick up dropped pot
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn't pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. Boone County deputies were called to a home on Silver Brook Drive in Burlington at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They found...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
WKRC
Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
HipHopDX.com
Finesse2Tymes' Crew Accused Of Shooting Up & Robbing Cannabis Store
Knoxville, TN - Finesse2Tymes’ crew has been accused of shooting up and stealing from a cannabis store in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Memphis-bred rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) was performing at My Canna Buds on Sunday night (January 1) when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to WREG.
wvlt.tv
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 11 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Evaluation scheduled for teen suspected of killing mother
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an evaluation was scheduled last week for an Anderson County teenager accused of fatally shooting his sleeping mother after she punished him by taking away his cell phone. 19-year-old Shawn Tyler Willis of Rocky Top was charged with first-degree murder after he...
WKRC
124-year-old business in Newport closing next week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Snow Globe has big personality, is affectionate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off one of its Huskies waiting to be adopted. Snow Globe is affectionate and charismatic. He has a big personality and loves making new friends and playing. If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a...
