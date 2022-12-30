ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Tabitha Anderson
4d ago

I get sick of certain race of people ( until it happens to them ) Say....." it's not a crime to use words"-- WHAT???......they always want privilege over everything and everyone..and then get mad off someone making a Remake movie of a Fairy tale movie...smh..ppl are twisted

Kenny J
4d ago

He was definitely guilty of disturbing the peace and being extremely rude. Seems excessive to me to be charged with a hate crime for that unless he said something that wasn't revealed on the video.

Tracy M
4d ago

At first I was thinking what a waste of taxpayers money to put someone in jail over some words. I grew up with "sticks an stones" and all that. So what, the guys gross and mean and made ppl uncomfortable. This country...actually the entire world, has always had bullies, be it just individuals or entire groups of them. Unlikeable, beligerant, egotistical, and uncouth ppl that try to show off and say mean things because it makes them feel more superior. It'll never stop. However, looking at this another way, it really wont stop unless a stop is put to it. Why should anyone have to deal with this simply because they were sitting somewhere eating lunch, not bothering anyone? I am an advocate for less government interference and authority in ppl's lives, but really if the law doesn't deal with ppl and situations like this, who will?

