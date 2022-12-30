Read full article on original website
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023
New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
