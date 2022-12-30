Read full article on original website
Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?
Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023
I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Year, New Me: Are New Year’s resolutions a good idea?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year is just underway and for many, this is a time to make a change and look at improving ourselves. New Year’s resolutions fall in and out of fashion like many things, but gyms are oftentimes suddenly packed on Jan. 1. In an...
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The lights are on, the music’s up, the gorillas are dancing, and the hard-to-miss strip of fireworks stands in Houston is open for the first time this year. Staff at Gorilla Fireworks spent Friday helping Alaska residents pick out sparklers, sky rockets and Roman candles...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
Anchorage ditches Nixle, stands up Rave app to inform citizens during emergencies
Public safety officials in Anchorage today announced that Rave Mobile Safety has replaced the previous Everbridge Nixle system. Like Nixle, Rave Mobile Safety is a free service that allows people to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
actionnews5.com
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
alaskasportsreport.com
Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)
Hailey Swirbul’s decision to race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships instead of the Tour de Ski in Europe is paying off. Swirbul, a native of Aspen, Colo., who lives in Anchorage and represents the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, cruised to a 19-second win Monday in Houghton, Mich., by covering the 10-kilometer freestyle interval race in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage is switching to a new emergency messaging system. Here’s how to sign up.
The Municipality of Anchorage is changing how it sends alerts to the public about weather, traffic and other emergencies. City officials announced Thursday that they will begin using Rave Mobile Safety next week to send text message and email updates from state and local authorities, including Anchorage police and fire.
kdll.org
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous women climb to Everest base camp
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of 10 Indigenous women from North America travelled to Nepal in November for a special journey. The trip was part of a trek put together by the non-profit organization Native Womens Wilderness, which endeavors to inspire Indigenous women to enjoy the outdoors and provide education about ancestral lands. Another of their goals is to build empowerment using the outdoors.
philomathnews.com
Philomath boys push Anchorage school to limit in tournament finale
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Philomath High’s boys basketball team would not be intimidated. Going up against an Anchorage school with 1,600 students that many predict will win the state title with a lineup that includes a couple of major college prospects, the Warriors welcomed the challenge. Philomath, the No....
alaskasnewssource.com
A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023. Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain...
alaskasportsreport.com
Seawolves win 81-59 as Alaskans take center stage in 110th meeting between UAA and UAF
Seven years ago, Jaron Williams and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven played one-on-one games as eighth graders at Clark Middle School in Anchorage. They took their childhood rivalry to a whole new level Saturday night in the 110th meeting between UAA and UAF. Williams and Hall-Scriven were among a handful of homegrown players...
alaskasnewssource.com
Growing confidence for wintry mix into New Year’s Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.
alaskasportsreport.com
Pili Power: Anchorage siblings Alissa and Brandon Pili elevate Alaska by doing big things on big stage
If 2022 was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Pili. On New Year’s Day, Alissa Pili scored 17 points to lead the eighth-ranked Utah women’s basketball team to its 14th straight victory. Today, Jan. 2, her brother Brandon Pili...
alaskasnewssource.com
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights, snoozes...
