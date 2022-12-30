Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police called to Panera Bread in Grosse Pointe after noose found in bathroom
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe police say they’re on the trail of several potential suspects after a noose was left in the bathroom of a Panera Bread on the corner of Kercheval Avenue in the heart of downtown. Police say the noose was fashioned out of paper...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
WLNS
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
ClickOnDetroit.com
38-year-old man struck, killed by van on dark Michigan highway, police say
ADRIAN, Mich. – A 38-year-old man was struck by a van and killed while walking along a dark Michigan highway, police said. The incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Dec. 28 at U.S. 223 and Industrial Drive in Adrian. Officers said a 38-year-old Clinton man had been walking east in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing
DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community activists call for action after woman’s murder on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Community activists said more must be done to keep people patronizing those stores safe after a mother was shot and killed last week as she was leaving her neighborhood store in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tracie Golden, 51,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s pickup truck shot while driving to work on The Lodge
DETROIT – A man’s pickup truck was struck by gunfire while he was driving to work on The Lodge, police said. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on northbound M-10 near Glendale Avenue. Michigan State Police officials said the man was heading to work when...
fox2detroit.com
Gunman kills himself after double murder of his cousins on Detroit's east side
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley
DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley. The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $4M on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man ran out of the store in shock after finding out his Diamond 7s ticket was worth $4 million. The lucky 42-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 100 Pigeon Road in Bad Axe. Bad Axe is about 50 miles northeast of Bay City.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Water main break floods woman’s home in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Residents living in the Lincoln Park area of O’Connor and Porter avenues say they’ve been dealing with a flooded street and low water pressure caused by a broken water main for nearly a week. Talisha Underwood says the trouble began six days ago....
