ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit

DETROIT – Shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit. Officials say the officer was investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Detroit when shots were fired around 6 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man’s pickup truck shot while driving to work on The Lodge

DETROIT – A man’s pickup truck was struck by gunfire while he was driving to work on The Lodge, police said. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on northbound M-10 near Glendale Avenue. Michigan State Police officials said the man was heading to work when...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $4M on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man ran out of the store in shock after finding out his Diamond 7s ticket was worth $4 million. The lucky 42-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 100 Pigeon Road in Bad Axe. Bad Axe is about 50 miles northeast of Bay City.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Water main break floods woman’s home in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Residents living in the Lincoln Park area of O’Connor and Porter avenues say they’ve been dealing with a flooded street and low water pressure caused by a broken water main for nearly a week. Talisha Underwood says the trouble began six days ago....
LINCOLN PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy