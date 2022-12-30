ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Joy, PA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bishop McDevitt High School - Harrisburg basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

House fire shuts down road in West Lampeter Township

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. Millwood Road is closed in the area. It's not clear at this point whether...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center

A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year

It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023

Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

