4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Sophia Formica’s 25 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 25 points Monday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 49-44 win over Middletown. Formica knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to the big game.
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bishop McDevitt High School - Harrisburg basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
High school sports schedules for the week of Jan. 2-Jan. 7, 2023
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
Clouds take over for Monday, but temps will run 20 degrees above average
We struggle to find blue skies in central Pennsylvania this morning, but that, in the news business, is what we call burying the lead. According to National Weather Service, today’s daytime highs will be running about 20 degrees above average for early January, with a forecast high of 56 for Monday in Harrisburg, and pushing as high as 59 in York.
WGAL
Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Police looking for teen missing since Saturday night in Cumberland County
Carlisle Borough police are looking for a 17-year-old who went missing New Year’s Eve after getting into someone’s car. Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of North West Street around 9 p.m. when she entered an unknown individual’s black or blue sedan, police say. She is a black female, weighing 120 pounds and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
WGAL
House fire shuts down road in West Lampeter Township
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. Millwood Road is closed in the area. It's not clear at this point whether...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
local21news.com
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
WGAL
Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year
It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023
Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
PennLive.com
