Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Sophia Formica’s 25 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 25 points Monday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 49-44 win over Middletown. Formica knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to the big game.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
WGAL
Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year
It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog
Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash
The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
Police looking for teen missing since Saturday night in Cumberland County
Carlisle Borough police are looking for a 17-year-old who went missing New Year’s Eve after getting into someone’s car. Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of North West Street around 9 p.m. when she entered an unknown individual’s black or blue sedan, police say. She is a black female, weighing 120 pounds and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2