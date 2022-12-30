ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PennLive.com

Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center

A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year

It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog

Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company

B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

