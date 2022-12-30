Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.

LEBANON, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO