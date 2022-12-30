Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Rise in cases of canine influenza after holidays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local veterinarians are beginning to see a rise in cases of canine influenza after the holidays, and they’re urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. “It would not surprise me that in the next couple weeks, there’s a little influx in symptoms...
wbrc.com
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
280living.com
Compassionate Crossings: New business offers in-home euthanasia service for pets
When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at Alabama hospital
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
wbrc.com
Birmingham bars thankful to survive 2022 with inflation, supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The past year was quite difficult for small businesses. Many owners say it was because of high prices and low supply. Over the last year, WBRC reported on a lot of well-known small businesses in Central Alabama being forced to close their doors in 2022, but others found a way to keep them open.
wbrc.com
DCH builds new entrance due to renovations
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is changing where many people will enter the building as major renovations are set to get underway. The changes start Monday, January 2nd. DCH is demolishing the parking deck in front of the South entrance of the hospital. After that demolition, a...
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County EMA promotes TuscALERT before severe weather events
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County EMA office is watching an weather system entering Alabama closely. EMA Director Nick Lolley wants more people in the county signed up for TuscALERT. As soon as they get details from the national weather service or first responders on the ground, they...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbrc.com
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
wvtm13.com
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Mayor Woodfin, City of Birmingham remembers lives lost to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham remembered the dozens of lives lost to gun violence this year as part of a nationwide inaugural Day of Remembrance. In Birmingham alone, 134 lives were lost to gun violence in 2022. It also represents the countless number of families grieving and the harsh reality of violence in […]
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days Later
An elderly woman broke her hip and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for care. Doctors examined her and confirmed she broke her hip, gave her pain meds, and sent her to another hospital because there "weren't any orthopedic surgeons available." The President of the Alabama Hospital Association responds to why this is happening.
