FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five) (four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers begin road swing at Michigan State and search for conference win No. 2
With a conference win now under their belts, the Nebraska men's basketball team now seeks to roll the momentum over as it takes its show on the road. Tuesday night's tilt vs. Michigan State is the first of back-to-back away games, which is part of a larger stretch of NU playing away from its home arena six times in its next nine contests.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Predicting 2023 for Nebraska Athletics — and beyond
Happy New Year, Nebraska. This new year, I’m starting a new tradition for myself at the Journal Star: a crystal ball of sorts to look at the year ahead. Of course, we know I can’t actually predict the future — I mean, I wish. And I don’t have it in the budget to swing for an actual crystal ball, so an old Magic 8 ball will be aiding me in the prognostications for 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska takes No. 4 Indiana to overtime in tight, foul-heavy loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind – Nebraska had the recipe to upset No. 4 Indiana on New Year’s Day. In losing 74-62 in overtime, the Huskers ultimately lacked one ingredient. The favor of Big Ten officials. NU was whistled for 21 fouls that produced 30 IU free throws. The Hoosiers got...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
North Platte Telegraph
Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
North Platte Telegraph
Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
