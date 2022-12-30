New details emerge for updated fees for trash pickup next year

How to approach trash duties as City of Denver make changes to garbage pick up 03:18

Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year. Charges range from $9 per month for a small bin, $13 per month for a medium-sized bin, to $21 per month for a large bin.

Vanessa Lacayo, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, chatted with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss the changes and why they're being implemented.

"As a city, we have some new services that we're going to be starting next year," Lacayo said.

The updated fees come as Denver plans to address climate change with the new cost to begin as early as next week.

"Our goal here is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, act on climate change. So, starting next week, what people can expect to see will begin with weekly recycling. For our existing residential trash customers, we provide services every other week," she said.

She added, "So, now they can be putting out recycling every week. And then in the summer we will be rolling out weekly compost service."

She says Denver residents will be billed quarterly based on their containers.

"We're also looking at we can prevent waste before it starts. For example, using single-use utensils. So if you are getting takeout at home when you're asked, just say no."

Lacayo continues providing essential tips to local residents, who are looking for cost-efficient ways as the new system is set to take effect.

"Another one is remembering to bring reusable bags to the grocery store. Consider if you're running out for coffee, to bring your own mug. And helping people to know where to throw as we're moving to this new system," she said.

More information on expanded waste collection services can be found here: https://bit.ly/3WA8u1O