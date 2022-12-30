ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

By WARREN MAYES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both its games against Chicago this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16.

An injury to Torey Krug moved Rosen back into the lineup. Rosen was a healthy scratch in 17 games this season,

“It’s fun to play again,” Rosen said. “I’ve been skating a lot and trying to keep in shape, so to say. It’s fun to play.”

Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago.

St. Louis is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against the Blackhawks, the longest point streak against Chicago in franchise history. St. Louis has outscored the Blackhawks 38-18. The Blues have also won five straight against Chicago.

The Blackhawks have won just two games since last facing the Blues in November. Chicago is 1-10-0 its last 11 games and 2-17-1 its last 20.

“The guys have to keep their heads up and not get frustrated, otherwise it’ll get harder,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We’ve got to push through and one of these days we’ll get a good bounce and it leads to a win.”

Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven games against Chicago.

“I didn’t know that,” Binnington said. “But it’s good. They’ve got some good players over there. If you give them some chances, they can play. We found a way to get the job done tonight.”

Rosen scored the only goal in the second period. An errant pass by Chicago’s Boris Katchouk went right to Rosen, who was at the top of the slot. Rosen snapped a shot past goalie Alex Stalock, who finished with 26 saves, for a 2-1 lead at 8:40. Rosen has points in three straight games.

Blues coach Craig Berube said Rosen is making the most of his opportunity to play.

“He’s got a pretty good skill set. He’s got feet and hands that are NHL for sure,” Berube said. “I think the more we give him minutes and give him more confidence, he’s gonna keep growing and playing better.”

Richardson said you don’t say much to the player after a mistake like that. You let his teammates handle it.

“The players were really good on the bench just rallying around him and telling him to have a good shift the next time he’s out there,” Richardson said. “It’s hard to shake those off as a player but you have to. ”

Each team scored in the first period.

The Blues went up 1-0 when Leivo lifted a tap-in high at 3:12. A power-play goal by Chicago’s Kane at 9:13 tied it 1-1. Kane snapped a wrist shot from the left circle that sailed through traffic. Kane has 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 71 games against St. Louis.

Binnington had a big save on a breakaway by Taylor Raddysh with seconds showing in the period to keep the score tied.

Saad’s empty net goal came at 19:49.

ICE CHIPS

LW Pavel Buchnevich played in his 100th game with the Blues. ... The Blues have recalled D Tyler Tucker from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds. ... Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud, the 2022 first-round draft pick, scored two goals for Team USA in a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. He has three goals in three games. Team USA plays Finland on New Year’s Eve.

INJURIES

Blues: RW Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) is day to day. ... D Torey Krug (lower-body injury) out for at least six weeks.

Blackhawks At Columbus on Saturday.

Blues: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

