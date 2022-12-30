ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEN2z_0jyGzSyD00
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) sprays water on his face to cool off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.

Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal.

New York’s Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and OT. Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help Ottawa snap Washington’s five-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period, starting Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied it with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT.

Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 23rd goal of the season and 803rd of his career for Washington. Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period.

The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game.

Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal.

Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing. Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years. Kevin Labanc also scored.

SABRES 6, RED WINGS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Sabres earned their fifth straight victory.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and won his third straight start.

The Sabres had not practiced for a week. The Buffalo-area is recovering from a blizzard that killed at least 40 people.

Dominik Kubalik scored two goals for Detroit, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Jordan Oesterle also scored, and Magnus Hellberg made 29 stops.

KINGS 5, AVALANCHE 4, SO

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner, and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist.

Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in Colorado’s three-goal burst late in the second period, but the Avalanche faded in their second straight loss.

STARS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal for Dallas early in the third period.

Tyler Seguin had two goals and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.

Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.

COYOTES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and Arizona earned its third straight win.

McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.

Nick Bjugstad, Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes (13-16-5).

Pontus Holmberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row. Jarnkrok has scored in three straight. Matt Murray made 21 saves.

BLUES 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen, Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad scored, sending St. Louis to the win.

Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Blues, who also won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16.

Rosen snapped a 1-all tie 8:40 into the second period.

Patrick Kane scored for Chicago, which is 1-10-0 its last 11 games and 2-17-1 its last 20.

Saad got an empty-net goal at 19:49.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, sending the Islanders to the victory.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves as the Islanders won their third straight game.

The Blue Jackets dropped their seventh straight game and lost for the 10th time in 12 games overall. Emil Bemstrom scored the lone Columbus goal and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

PANTHERS 7, CANADIENS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak.

Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50. He made it 3-1 with his third of the period.

Barkov also had two assists. Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored.

Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in its fourth straight loss.

JETS 4, CANUCKS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and Winnipeg snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg (22-13-1). Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had won three in a row. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver (16-16-3).

Scheifele put the game away with an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-12), who have ridden the longest winning streak in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games. “I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Irving said. Irving shot 11 for 14, Durant was 10 for 14 and neither played in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn. T.J. Warren finished with 18 points and Brooklyn shot 62% from the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant but a very real possibility. The Suns are on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, the score making it seem closer than it really was. The game was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy