UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
SportStars NorCal Girls Basketball Rankings | Jan. 3
3. (3) Folsom 9-2 4. (4) Salesian-Richmond 11-1 Chico (13-2), Colfax (12-2), Eureka (11-4), Moreau Catholic-Hayward (7-4) and St. Francis-Sacramento (10-3) We’ll find out soon enough.
Jones' 18 points, 16 rebounds lead No. 2 Stanford by Arizona
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren't falling, coach Tara VanDerveer's Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona. Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats.
