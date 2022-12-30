ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avondale Westview 64, Glendale Mountain Ridge 52

Basha 72, Gilbert Highland 60

Birmingham Charter, Calif. 55, Phoenix St. Mary’s 52

Boulder Creek 71, Liberty 70

Bradshaw Mountain 44, West Point 36

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 58, North Valley Christian Academy 36

Dream City Christian High School 59, Totino-Grace, Minn. 54

Eagar Round Valley 44, Williams 34

Gilbert Classical Academy 68, Lincoln 50

Gilbert Leading Edge 50, Veritas Prep 40

Kayenta Monument Valley 71, San Tan Charter 64

Lincoln 67, Many Farms 26

Mayfair, Calif. 61, Canyon View 58

Morenci 66, Ft. Thomas 47

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Rigby, Idaho 61, OT

Phoenix Browne 44, Phoenix Alhambra 42

Queen Creek 72, Gila Ridge 40

Romeoville, Ill. 59, Mesa 39

Salome 59, NFL YET College Prep Academy 48

San Tan Charter 71, Marana Mountain View 51

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 94, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 71

Show Low 59, Rio Rico 58

Snowflake 76, Florence 54

South East, Calif. 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39

St. David 69, Safford 54

St. Johns 51, Duncan 46

The Gregory School 50, Salome 42

The Gregory School 71, San Manuel 41

Tucson Pueblo 57, Tucson Sunnyside 46

Tucson Pueblo 69, Yuma Kofa 26

Tucson Rincon 63, Tucson Sunnyside 61

Tucson Sunnyside 78, St. Augustine Catholic 50

Vail Cienega 68, Paradise Honors 51

Valley Vista 82, Phoenix Desert Vista 56

Veritas Prep 58, Grand Canyon 40

West Mesa, N.M. 74, Yuma Cibola 47

Willow Canyon 74, Rio Rico 50

Willow Canyon 79, Show Low 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

