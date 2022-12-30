Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avondale Westview 64, Glendale Mountain Ridge 52
Basha 72, Gilbert Highland 60
Birmingham Charter, Calif. 55, Phoenix St. Mary’s 52
Boulder Creek 71, Liberty 70
Bradshaw Mountain 44, West Point 36
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 58, North Valley Christian Academy 36
Dream City Christian High School 59, Totino-Grace, Minn. 54
Eagar Round Valley 44, Williams 34
Gilbert Classical Academy 68, Lincoln 50
Gilbert Leading Edge 50, Veritas Prep 40
Kayenta Monument Valley 71, San Tan Charter 64
Lincoln 67, Many Farms 26
Mayfair, Calif. 61, Canyon View 58
Morenci 66, Ft. Thomas 47
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Rigby, Idaho 61, OT
Phoenix Browne 44, Phoenix Alhambra 42
Queen Creek 72, Gila Ridge 40
Romeoville, Ill. 59, Mesa 39
Salome 59, NFL YET College Prep Academy 48
San Tan Charter 71, Marana Mountain View 51
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 94, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 71
Show Low 59, Rio Rico 58
Snowflake 76, Florence 54
South East, Calif. 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39
St. David 69, Safford 54
St. Johns 51, Duncan 46
The Gregory School 50, Salome 42
The Gregory School 71, San Manuel 41
Tucson Pueblo 57, Tucson Sunnyside 46
Tucson Pueblo 69, Yuma Kofa 26
Tucson Rincon 63, Tucson Sunnyside 61
Tucson Sunnyside 78, St. Augustine Catholic 50
Vail Cienega 68, Paradise Honors 51
Valley Vista 82, Phoenix Desert Vista 56
Veritas Prep 58, Grand Canyon 40
West Mesa, N.M. 74, Yuma Cibola 47
Willow Canyon 74, Rio Rico 50
Willow Canyon 79, Show Low 42
