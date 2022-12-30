ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen, Miss. 62, Hubbertville 25

Aliceville 57, Gordo 41

Asbury 72, Valley Head 57

Athens 69, Marshall County, Tenn. 62

B.B. Comer 69, Glencoe 51

Baldwin County 64, Bayshore Christian 41

Bibb County 57, Northside 46

Brookwood 46, Leeds 39

Caledonia, Miss. 77, Lamar County 48

Cedar Bluff 71, Walter Wellborn 53

Central - Clay County 50, Vincent 39

Cherokee 60, Vina 45

Chilton County 71, St. Clair County 51

Cleburne County 58, Ohatchee 40

Colbert Heights 61, Waterloo 49

Decatur 75, Curry 42

Donoho 72, Gaylesville 42

Dothan 57, Headland 42

East Lawrence 63, Athens Bible 57

Faith Christian 73, Weaver 59

Geraldine 48, Cherokee County 44

Hanceville 57, West Morgan 54

Hewitt-Trussville 56, Jasper 52, OT

Highland Home 63, Center Point 38

Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46

Holtville 84, Ellwood Christian Academy 32

Homewood 66, Hartselle 59

Hoover 92, Benjamin Russell 65

Houston Academy 42, Carroll-Ozark 38

Huffman 71, Ramsay 63

Jackson 60, Mobile Christian 35

Lakeshore, La. 77, Mortimer Jordan 66

Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38

Lovejoy, Ga. 70, Lanett 54

Marion County 74, Amory, Miss. 60

Marion County 76, Caledonia, Miss. 70

Mary Montgomery 64, Williamson 62

McAdory 83, John Carroll Catholic 57

Monroe County 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 51

Northridge 63, Escambia County 50

Oak Mountain 79, Bessemer City 23

Pelham 66, Minor 40

Pell City 51, Central-Tuscaloosa 48

Piedmont 69, Fyffe 68

Selma 47, Francis Marion 41

Shelby County 59, Wadley 27

Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Oakman 40

UMS-Wright 53, Oneonta 34

Waterloo 64, Vina 38

West Point 55, Hatton 48

Westbrook Christian 44, Collinsville 35

Winston County 64, Hayden 54

Woodland 39, Ranburne 38

Tournament Game=

Cornerstone School 61, Montevallo 56

Holy Family Catholic 70, Tarrant 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

