411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
411mania.com
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss From Last Night’s WWE Raw
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening match for last night’s WWE Raw, with Bianca Belair defending her Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Bliss snapped during the match and was later disqualified. Korderas says the matchup broke his suspension of disbelief. He stated the following:
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Says He Is Synonymous With Wrestle Kingdom
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about his history at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, saying that the event is synonymous with his career. Here are highlights:. On his history at Wrestle Kingdom: “I’ve wrestled here a lot, and I’ve had my ups and downs. Looking back at Wrestle...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
411mania.com
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:. * Strong Survivor Match For NJPW Strong Openweight Title Shot: Competitors TBA. * Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Alan Angels vs....
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Returning to YouTube as First-Run Programming, FITE TV to Remain as PPV Event Provider
The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that NWA Powerrr will return to YouTube as first-run programming on Tuesdays at 6:05 pm. So, it appears, NWA Powerrr is no longer debuting new episodes on FITE TV every week. NWA pay-per-view events will still air on FITE TV later on. Here’s...
411mania.com
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
411mania.com
Darby Allin on Headlining AEW’s First Dynamite in Seattle
– AEW star Darby Allin spoke to Shawn Garrett for KIRO7 news this week ahead of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. Darby Allin on offering Nick Wayne an AEW contract: “To have that moment with him and to be there from the start. I would take him to skate parks when we were younger and all those things. It’s crazy. It’s cool to see the journey, especially for him. I remember when his dad passed away, it was two days later and he was training in the ring and posting videos of himself training and I always thought that was the craziest thing. This kid lives for this.”
411mania.com
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
411mania.com
Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023
According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
411mania.com
WWE News: LA Knight to Appear on The Bump Tomorrow, Note on Talents Advertised for Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn in February
– WWE Superstar LA Knight will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump, which will be the first episode of the show of 2023. Knight is scheduled to face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble later this month:. – WWE.com is advertising the...
411mania.com
Credited Producers & Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select published a report detailing the named producers for yesterday’s WWE Raw, as well as some backstage notes regarding visitors and production which you can see below:. *The Bloodline promo was produced by Road Dogg. *Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Title match was produced by Petey...
