Hundreds attend funeral for Connecticut firefighter

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters gathered with family and friends Tuesday for the funeral of a Connecticut firefighter who died from heart problems while battling a house blaze last week. Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was remembered as family man...
