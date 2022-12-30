Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Homicides and murders down from 2021, out paces 10% reduction goal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicides and murders are still down by more than 10%, the initial goal for the city when the gun violence reduction program was launched last year. There were 225 homicides in 2022, that’s down just under 13.5% from the 260 last year. There were 211 murders down 12% from the 240 in 2022.
WISH-TV
IMPD urges common sense gun safety after shots fired on New Year’s Eve
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is urging common sense gun safety after Javion Williams fired celebratory shots in the air on New Year’s Eve. The department is asking everyone to stop endangering their own community by illegally firing a gun in the air and instead find...
WISH-TV
Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week. WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb talks about year ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talked with “All INdiana Politics” about his next political move and how he’ll also try to guide the legislature during its budget session that begins next week. News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist asked the Republican governor what he wants...
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand following altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand after an altercation early Monday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. at the 2000 block of Beverly Court. Police believe the boy and other kids had an altercation near a convenience store. During the altercation, police say the boy was shot in the hand, and everyone else involved left the scene.
WISH-TV
27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Javion Williams was on parole for robbery. He now faces charges...
WISH-TV
Zionsville mayor will not seek second term
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron says she will not seek a second term. Styron made a statement saying, “I have decided not to seek reelection in 2024. Together with town employees, we have accomplished our primary goals related to innovative economic and community development and preserving and growing our green spaces. We are not going to take our foot off the gas this year and I look forward to continuing full speed ahead to move our town forward.”
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
WISH-TV
Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
WISH-TV
Man with trauma found dead in home in near-north side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a home in a neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. United to resume direct flights from U.S. to China. United Airlines is gearing up for a return to travel in China. The airline is adding direct flights to Shanghai and Beijing from San Francisco,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just...
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in finding missing 76-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman. Mary Cole suffers from dementia which raises concern for her welfare, says an alert issued Sunday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Mary is described to be 5 feet and 7...
WISH-TV
2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story. For the entire year, Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals
Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!. Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment. Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer,...
WISH-TV
Police seek help from public to identify suspect in Lafayette homicide on New Year’s Day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died on the evening of New Year’s Day in Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of North Seventh Street. When officers arrived, they found a male on the...
WISH-TV
Drunk driver hits police car New Year’s Day on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police car was hit by a drunk driver early New Year’s Day. Police say the crash involved eight vehicles. Indiana State Police say it happened at 6:48 a.m. on I-465 southbound. Police say one person was severely injured and taken to a local hospital.
