HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. An Ocean Safety spokesperson said lifeguards rescued at least 15 people from West Oahu beaches, including 40-year-old woman and two children who were thrown from a boat off Waianae when it was hit by a large wave. The incident happened about 9 a.m. and the three declined transport to a hospital.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO