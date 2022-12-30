Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Travel to Old Town Tuesday Night, January 3
The MDI Boys Basketball Team travels to Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town Tuesday night, January 3rd to take on the Old Town Coyotes, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. You can listen to the game on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Ellsworth High School Holiday Arts Festival – Tuesday December 20
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
9th Annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge Sunday January 1
Ready to get the blood pumping? Want to start the New Year off with a cold dip into the Atlantic Ocean? For the 9th year in a row, the Tremont Fire Department will be hosting their Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor on January 1st. This year's event takes place at 10 a.m.
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
Ellsworth School Board Appoints Amy Boles Superintendent for Ellsworth Schools [UPDATE]
Since November 14th, Amy Boles has been the acting Superintendent of Schools for the City of Ellsworth, when the Ellsworth School Board held a Special School Board Meeting, and accepted the resignation of Katrina Kane as Superintendent and appointed Amy Boles as Interim Superintendent. On Tuesday, December 13th the Ellsworth...
Safety Tips from the Bar Harbor Fire Department for the Winter Storm Friday-Saturday
The Bar Harbor Fire Department has issued the following safety tips as Downeast Maine prepares for Winter Storm Elliott set to lash Downeast Maine with hurricane force wind gusts and heavy rain Friday, December 3rd into Saturday the 24th!. Be sure to have extra water on hand. Check your generators...
Heavy Wind and Rain on the Way
It won't be snow, but there will be plenty of heavy wind and rain coming our way Friday and then everything will freeze on Saturday!. With gusts up to 70 miles a hour expected Friday, there is an extremely high probability of power outages. It's important that you take precautions now, making sure you have batteries for flashlights, keep your electronic devices charged etc. With the high likelihood of power outages, some stores may be closed Friday into Saturday, so it would be a good idea to finish your grocery shopping for the weekend and any Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Warming Centers Opened in Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth
Warming Centers have opened in Southwest Harbor and in Ellsworth as of Saturday night, December 24th at 6 p.m. In Southwest Harbor, the Harbor House is available for people to come in, warm up and charger any electronic devices. Bathrooms and a microwave are available. Please bring along a camp chair if you can as there aren't lots of chairs available.
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
EPD and Community Closet Stuff the Cruiser a Rousing Success Thanks to You
The Downeast Maine community is just A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Even in times of economic hardship you have rallied together and thanks to your generosity, you have insured that many families will have a Happy Christmas!. Yesterday, December 15th the Ellsworth Police Department and Community Closet held a Stuff the Cruiser event at...
Friday December 16 Is Ugly Sweater Day in the City of Ellsworth
Start combing through the closets and up in the attic! You need to find that ugly sweater that you wear just once a year! Friday, December 16th is Ugly Sweater Day and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce wants your picture in your "finest"!. Since 2015, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce...
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle
On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
Bar Harbor Municipal Building Open as Warming Center [UPDATE]
9 p.m. UPDATE December 24 -The Bar Harbor Municipal Building, located at 93 Cottage St., will serve as a warming center on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25thg from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Individuals will be able to use the 3rd floor auditorium to warm up and charge any electronics....
