Ellsworth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Travel to Old Town Tuesday Night, January 3

The MDI Boys Basketball Team travels to Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town Tuesday night, January 3rd to take on the Old Town Coyotes, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. You can listen to the game on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
OLD TOWN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll

Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Heavy Wind and Rain on the Way

It won't be snow, but there will be plenty of heavy wind and rain coming our way Friday and then everything will freeze on Saturday!. With gusts up to 70 miles a hour expected Friday, there is an extremely high probability of power outages. It's important that you take precautions now, making sure you have batteries for flashlights, keep your electronic devices charged etc. With the high likelihood of power outages, some stores may be closed Friday into Saturday, so it would be a good idea to finish your grocery shopping for the weekend and any Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Warming Centers Opened in Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth

Warming Centers have opened in Southwest Harbor and in Ellsworth as of Saturday night, December 24th at 6 p.m. In Southwest Harbor, the Harbor House is available for people to come in, warm up and charger any electronic devices. Bathrooms and a microwave are available. Please bring along a camp chair if you can as there aren't lots of chairs available.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle

On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
FRANKLIN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

