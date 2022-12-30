Read full article on original website
Carly Wilt
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement thi…
Sean Troy 'Chico' Jasper
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” in the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September...
Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk, 58, of Clarksburg, passed away o…
Eleanore V. Chipps
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps.
Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
Cornelious Ulysis 'Bob' Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother's home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
Loretta B. Boyles
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Loretta B. Boyles, age 95, a resident of Tacy Community, Moatsville passed away Sunday January 1, 2023 at her residence. She was in the care of her daughter Debbie and Mountain Hospice.
Charles 'Chuck' Edward Stire, Sr.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chuck” Edward Stire, Sr., 72, of Meadowbrook, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont. He was the son of the late-Kester Blake Stire and Lucille (White) Stire. He was born November 27, 1950.
Mary Lea Glaspell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lea Glaspell, 84, West Union, departed this life on January 2, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1938 at Ziesing a daughter of the late Heber G. and Julia Neva Boyles Weaver.
Michael Palascak stand-up
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing the nati…
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Ross Cataffo, 1 count of domestic battery, $2,000 bond.
City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Police investigating after human fetal remains found
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Police Department launched an investigation after remains of a human fetus were discovered Monday. According to a release from Chief Matt Gregory, officers received a call regarding the discovery of the remains behind a building along Island Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.
Carol Miller
GRANTSVILLE — Carol Eileen (Oester) Miller, 79, of Grantsville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born Nov. 29, 1943, in Meyersdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Adam J. and E. Hazel (Miller) Oester.
James R. Gaston, Sr.
WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
Nicole Laselle Jackson
JANE LEW — Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family.
Veterans' groups team up to get equipment for disabled veterans
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Several disabled veterans in Jackson County and other areas of West Virginia have been able to get assistance from Disabled Veterans of America, commonly known as DAV. Phone calls were made to Columbus and Tom Cunningham and others from DAV Capital City Chapter #3...
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man's arrest. Harrison County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff's officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
Glenville State University to hold Spring Open House
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University has set its Spring Open House for Jan. 21. Prospective students and their families will be able to explore campus and find out more about life at Glenville State. Additionally, attendees who have enrolled for the fall 2023 semester and have appropriate documentation will be able to pre-register for classes.
