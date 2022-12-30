BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother's home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO