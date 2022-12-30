Read full article on original website
Carol Miles
4d ago
the home where he lived when she disappeared caught fire the other night.... this family has been through enough losing their daughter...and all along he knew what happened to her...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helms. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
WLWT 5
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
CINCINNATI — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the incident started...
Fox 19
Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead, and the suspect is charged with murder following a shooting in East Price Hill early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Purcell Avenue and found Corey Williams, 40, dead at the scene. The suspect,...
WLWT 5
Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault and cutting on William Howard Taft Road in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault and cutting on William Howard Taft Road in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on east I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Monday evening. According to police, the right...
Police warn residents of Hamilton phone scam
A warning from Hamilton police. Scammers are calling you and pretending to be police officers. A reminder, police would never call and demand money from you to take care of a warrant.
Fox 19
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A Middletown mother speaks out after she says a woman broke into her home and tried to kidnap her baby. Cassie Cantrell says that on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, she was exhausted and fell asleep next to her three children. Minutes later, she says she...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
1 man, 2 children dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
WLWT 5
Crash, possible entrapment cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 between Five Mile Road and State Route 125 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the interstate in Anderson Township, Monday afternoon.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
WLWT 5
Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
Comments / 4