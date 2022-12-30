Watch: Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian. For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done. More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.

5 HOURS AGO