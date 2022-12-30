Read full article on original website
Related
Does Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Want Another Baby? She Says…
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has high hopes for the future of her family. After welcoming her four-month-old son Ever James Houghton with husband Israel Houghton in August via surrogate, the E! News co-host recently shared her goal of one day becoming pregnant with a second child.
Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Welcome Their First Baby
Watch: Jessa Duggar SLAMS Snub Rumors From Jill's Baby Shower. The Duggar family has gotten even bigger over the holidays. Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, have welcomed their first child, the couple announced via Instagram on Jan. 1. Their daughter, Brynley Noelle, was born on Christmas Day.
Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter
Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok
Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself. When it comes to The Kardashians star's beauty and fashion, there's no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by...
Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday
Watch: Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball. Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."
Cheryl Burke Shares Her "Mood" Amid Ex Matthew Lawrence’s New Romance
Cheryl Burke is dancing into the new year with a specific outlook. The Dancing With the Stars alum let fans in on how she is feeling stepping into 2023 just a few days after her ex-husband Matthew...
Todd Chrisley Teases Bombshell Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence
Watch: Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence. Todd Chrisley is getting in his last word—for now. Before he and his wife Julie Chrisley report to prison on Jan. 17, Todd will answer all about his family's legal drama in one final interview—conducted by son Chase Chrisley.
The View Reunites Star Jones, Meredith Vieira and More Co-Hosts to Honor Barbara Walters
The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay tribute to the daytime talk show's creator. In addition to current hosts Joy...
Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring
Watch: Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva. Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note. The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question. "Yes to marrying this man,"...
Jenna Marbles' Husband Julien Solomita Says Their Home Was Broken Into
Jenna Marbles' new year started off on a scary note. The YouTuber's new husband, Julien Solomita, detailed a break-in involving a "complete stranger" at the couple's Los Angeles home that he says...
Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Another Chance With Ex Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian. For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done. More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.
Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce
It looks like Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are in perfect harmony. The TLC member and the Boy Meets World alum are in an exclusive relationship and are very happy, her rep...
Blake Lively Tempted to Get Thigh Tattoo of Ryan Reynolds’ Face
Watch: Ryan Reynolds' Funny & Heartfelt PCA Award Win Speech. Blake Lively isn't afraid of commitMINT. After a fan of Ryan Reynolds shared a TikTok of themselves getting a tattoo of the actor's face on their leg, his wife joked she wouldn't be opposed to getting inked herself. The Gossip...
Your First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte
This sneak peek has us burning for more updates. Netflix released a first look image of Young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in Shonda Rhimes' new series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story....
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Marry in Lavish New Year Eve’s Ceremony
This couple has completed the race to the altar. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot during a stunning wedding ceremony Dec. 31. The couple shared glimpses into their special day, which featured a platform surrounded by candles and white flowers. Bubba and Amanda also posed together in front of a staircase lined with pink flowers and red roses, which complimented Bubba's attire well.
Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43, E! News has confirmed. "Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on Sunday,...
