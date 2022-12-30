ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

What the New Year can do for kupuna

By Kristine Uyeno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Making New Year’s resolutions can help people achieve goals in life, big and small.

But for kupuna, it can do a lot more.

Kristine Uyeno took a look at how kupuna can feel a stronger sense of purpose in tonight’s Kupuna Life.

With 2022 quickly coming to a close, many people are setting new year’s resolutions. Kupuna should do the same.

Jackie Boland, AARP Hawaii said, “Just digging deep and figuring out something that you think can get you out of bed and motivate you in the morning can actually extend your lifespan.”

Boland said kupuna should think of it, as setting lifestyle goals. For example, getting healthier, saving money or doing both.

“So one would be to walk more and drive less. If you live next to a grocery store or a bus stop for example you can decide as much as possible, I’m going to walk to the store or ride the bus to the store,” said Boland.

She advises people to look for free or low-cost opportunities, such as going for a walk or signing up for free, exercise classes.

Another resolution or lifestyle change seniors can make? To stay connected and not socially isolated.

“So whether it’s volunteering, going online on Facebook or Twitter, going to a senior center, joining a Rotary Club, getting together with other people is extremely important for your health and well-being and it can be a lot of fun as well.”

And if kupuna are still struggling to find a sense of purpose, Boland suggests volunteering. She said as people get older, it’s important to feel a sense of purpose, not just at the start of a new year, but on a regular basis.

“Because people who have a sense of purpose, live longer and tend to take on more challenges and be healthier overall.”

