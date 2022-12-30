ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bischoff’s, Teaneck’s beloved ice cream shop, honored for 90 years of service

The go-to ice cream shop in Teaneck is closing and being honored by the town.

On Thursday, local officials recognized Bischoff’s and thanked the owners for the years of service to the community by renaming a street after the shop.

"We honor and thank Albert Bischoff and his family, the Mathers, because they have long been an important part of the Teaneck family,” says Micheal Pagan, Teaneck councilmember. “The truth is that Teaneck wouldn't be what it is today if it weren't for the Bischoffs and the Mathers."

Bischoff's closes for good on Saturday after 90 years of serving the community.

"Bischoff's has really been more than ice cream for us it has been relationships with all of you,” says Steven Mather, of Bischoff’s Confectionary. “So, I just want to thank all of you here today and all of the people who have been in it our store and have touched our lives, it's meant a lot to us."

