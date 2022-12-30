New legislation in NY will reimburse living donors who give kidney or liver to New Yorkers in need

A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday will reimburse living donors who give a kidney or liver to someone in need.

The legislation will establish a program to cover extra costs when a New Yorker donates an organ to another person who lives in New York.

Hochul says the program would eliminate certain financial barriers that go with donating an organ and reduce wait times for organ transplants.

Kamran Hakimian just donated to his brother-in-law and thinks it's a "no-brainer."

"I can help somebody - I can live with one kidney and be fine," Hakimian said from North Shore University Hospital where he is recovering from surgery. "Thank God I was healthy enough to do it."

Around 9,000 people are on the New York state transplant wait list.

About 7,000 of those people are in need of a kidney.