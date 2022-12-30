Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
Camping reservations open for Tourist Park
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season. “It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Marquette. There are nearly 100 campsites...
WLUC
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the last day of 2022 wraps up, lots of people around Michigan have big plans for the new year. TV6 spent the afternoon in downtown Marquette to find out what people’s new year’s resolutions were for 2023. One person visiting the up said her resolution involves good vibes.
WLUC
Marquette City Police report mostly peaceful New Year’s weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police says that it saw minimal incidents during the New Year’s Eve festivities. They say although there was an influx of crowds for the ball drop in downtown Marquette the department had fewer calls than in previous years. The incidents they did respond to were mostly drunk driving and cases of minors in possession.
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign. The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area...
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer sworn into second term Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is promising to bring people together to solve problems across Michigan. It was a commitment she made after being sworn into her second term as Michigan’s Governor Sunday. “If you want to come together to get things done, your future is in...
WLUC
United Way of Marquette encourages monthly donations after holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season of giving may be over, but there are still people in need in the U.P., so United Way is encouraging U.P. residents to continue donating. The United Way of Marquette is encouraging folks to consider monthly donations to assist those people. Small, monthly donations make it easier for organizations to budget their money compared to larger, one-time donations. Most workplaces also offer workplace donations, where a portion of your paycheck goes to the United Way.
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature
For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
bridgemi.com
Michigan official: DNR should reject Camp Grayling expansion amid PFAS woes
A state environmental official says state should nix Camp Grayling expansion unless the National Guard does more to fix PFAS. The Guard wants access to an additional 162,000 acres of state land for military training. The proposal has sparked outcry from nearby residents, who fear environmental impacts and nuisance. The...
gandernewsroom.com
8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods
MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
WLUC
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
WLUC
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Comments / 0