Read full article on original website
Related
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
KVAL
Two-time fire survivor asks for help replacing her belongings
MEDFORD, Ore. — The season of giving doesn't stop after Christmas. This family, after surviving two fires in just as many years, is asking for your prayers and help to start this year. I don't want to be greedy. I just want to make sure she has what she...
KVAL
Martinez Frog Sanctuary coming to White City this summer
WHITE CITY, Ore. — One White City resident is doing all he can to save the native biodiverse ecosystem by creating a frog sanctuary in his backyard. I walk my dogs around the Hoover pond many times, but I began to notice that the frogs and tadpoles were on a decline and that’s when I got this bug of wanting to help out,” said Timothy Martinez, owner and operator of Martinez Frog Sanctuary.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
kqennewsradio.com
SPEAKER ANNOUNCES HOUSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS
Last week Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield announced committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session. For House members who represent parts of Douglas County, assignment include:. *For District 1, David Brock Smith was selected as vice chair of the Climate, Energy and Environment Committee. He was also placed on the...
KVAL
All lanes reopened following Hwy 42 crash west of Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — UPDATE: All lanes of Oregon Hwy 42 are open west of Winston (MP 70) following an overnight crash, ODOT reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Monday evening that a vehicle crash closed all lanes on OR-42, West of Winston near milepost 70; both east and westbound lanes are closed.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
KVAL
Sheriff: New Year's Eve shooting suspect charged with Attempted Murder
RUCH, Ore. — The suspect in a weekend shooting near Jacksonville has been charged, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Cassie Lyn Ryker, 70, of Ruch, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. "This case is active and ongoing with...
Comments / 0