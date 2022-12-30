Christine Brown Confirms She’s Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ and Gives Sneak Peek of the New Set in Her Utah Home

Sister Wives star Christine Brown may have left her husband, Kody Brown, but she confirmed she’s “definitely not leaving” the show. After her “bittersweet” final shooting at the Flagstaff, Arizona set, Christine gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her new set in the basement of her home in Murray, Utah.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine says ending filming in Flagstaff was ‘bittersweet’

On December 27, Christine posted a Tiktok video marking the end of her filming on the Sister Wives set in Flagstaff, Arizona. In the video, Christine shows off the behind-the-scenes of the set in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the Sister Wives’ confessionals have been filmed for many seasons.

“This is the last day that I’m on the set in Flagstaff, and it is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings,” she says in the video.

The Sister Wives set is actually in a garage of a home. The Sister Wives star reveals the side the set has never seen been seen on the show, which is where they keep their wardrobe and equipment. “The cameras are usually right there. This is where the producer sits. And it’s in a garage, actually. So there’s the door to the garage. But this is the entire set,” she explains. “Today, this is it. Bye Flagstaff,” she concludes.

She captioned the video, “I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year . An 8-hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

Christine continues filming ‘Sister Wives’ and shows off the new set in her Utah home

Some Sister Wives fans mistook Christine saying she’s no longer filming in Flagstaff as she’s no longer filming for Sister Wives, which isn’t the case. To clear up the misunderstanding, Christine posted another behind-the-scenes video. This time, she showed her followers the new interview set.

The Sister Wives set is in Christine’s unfinished basement of her new home in Murray, Utah . She captioned the TikTok video, “Sneak peek of my new set in my basement in Utah!”

“I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives . This is, in fact, the set of my home. I’m so excited. You’re gonna love it,” Christine revealed.

“So you can see behind me. This is where I sit,” Christine says, sitting in her new interview chair. “The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me,” she explains in the video.

“It’s my basement. It’s unfinished,” she reveals. Although the ceiling has exposed beams and unfinished walls in half of the room, Christine said it’s her favorite room in her house.

‘Sister Wives’ fans demand Christine and Janelle get a spinoff show

After Christine’s divorce from Kody Brown, many Sister Wives fans were worried that she would be leaving the show. However, that’s not the case. As her popularity steadily increases, Christine’s presence on the show is more in demand than ever.

Many Sister Wives fans hope that TLC will give Christine and Janelle Brown a spinoff series. One fan commented on Christine’s TikTok, “You need your own show! ‘Surviving Sister Wives’!!!!” Another fan commented, “Yay!!!! I’m so happy to hear you won’t be leaving. Now, how about you and Janelle get your own show??”

With Christine and Janelle in high demand, that may be the next step for Sister Wives. Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next on the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion .

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.