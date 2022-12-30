ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Christine Brown Confirms She’s Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ and Gives Sneak Peek of the New Set in Her Utah Home

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sister Wives star Christine Brown may have left her husband, Kody Brown, but she confirmed she’s “definitely not leaving” the show. After her “bittersweet” final shooting at the Flagstaff, Arizona set, Christine gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her new set in the basement of her home in Murray, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7od5_0jyGw1vo00
Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine says ending filming in Flagstaff was ‘bittersweet’

On December 27, Christine posted a Tiktok video marking the end of her filming on the Sister Wives set in Flagstaff, Arizona. In the video, Christine shows off the behind-the-scenes of the set in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the Sister Wives’ confessionals have been filmed for many seasons.

“This is the last day that I’m on the set in Flagstaff, and it is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings,” she says in the video.

@christine_brownsw I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah! #fyp #foryoupage #christinebrown #sisterwives #interview #production #behindthescenes ♬ original sound – Christine Brown

The Sister Wives set is actually in a garage of a home. The Sister Wives star reveals the side the set has never seen been seen on the show, which is where they keep their wardrobe and equipment. “The cameras are usually right there. This is where the producer sits. And it’s in a garage, actually. So there’s the door to the garage. But this is the entire set,” she explains. “Today, this is it. Bye Flagstaff,” she concludes.

She captioned the video, “I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year . An 8-hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

Christine continues filming ‘Sister Wives’ and shows off the new set in her Utah home

Some Sister Wives fans mistook Christine saying she’s no longer filming in Flagstaff as she’s no longer filming for Sister Wives, which isn’t the case. To clear up the misunderstanding, Christine posted another behind-the-scenes video. This time, she showed her followers the new interview set.

The Sister Wives set is in Christine’s unfinished basement of her new home in Murray, Utah . She captioned the TikTok video, “Sneak peek of my new set in my basement in Utah!”

“I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives . This is, in fact, the set of my home. I’m so excited. You’re gonna love it,” Christine revealed.

“So you can see behind me. This is where I sit,” Christine says, sitting in her new interview chair. “The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me,” she explains in the video.

“It’s my basement. It’s unfinished,” she reveals. Although the ceiling has exposed beams and unfinished walls in half of the room, Christine said it’s her favorite room in her house.

‘Sister Wives’ fans demand Christine and Janelle get a spinoff show

After Christine’s divorce from Kody Brown, many Sister Wives fans were worried that she would be leaving the show. However, that’s not the case. As her popularity steadily increases, Christine’s presence on the show is more in demand than ever.

Related

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Everything We Know About the 3-Part ‘One-on-One’ Reunion

Many Sister Wives fans hope that TLC will give Christine and Janelle Brown a spinoff series. One fan commented on Christine’s TikTok, “You need your own show! ‘Surviving Sister Wives’!!!!” Another fan commented, “Yay!!!! I’m so happy to hear you won’t be leaving. Now, how about you and Janelle get your own show??”

With Christine and Janelle in high demand, that may be the next step for Sister Wives. Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next on the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion .

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy