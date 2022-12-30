ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

By Max Marcilla
DC News Now
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism.

The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal of a statement from a class. A teacher would have to remove a disruptive student immediately if their behavior is violent, and nonviolent disruptive behavior would be subject to a mandatory three-strike system.

Additionally, if the bill were to be passed and signed into law, there would be a prohibition against holding a teacher liable for taking reasonable action or utilizing reasonable methods to control a physically disruptive or violently disruptive student.

“I hear the mantras, ‘listen to parents,'” said Jennifer Litton Tidd, a mother to a Fairfax County student with autism. “But as the parent of a high-support needs disabled child, I don’t think I’m being listened to.”

Litton Tidd fears Virginia lawmakers are about to respond to the needs of students with autism in the wrong way. She previously brought a lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools addressing seclusion and how her son was treated which resulted in a settlement. Now, FCPS no longer allows for seclusion.

“You can’t change molecules just by punishing people,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to the two delegates, Republicans Bill Wiley and Buddy Fowler, who are sponsoring the legislation. Neither responded by the time the story aired.

“Anyone who is yet to be diagnosed will not be protected from the punishments and this law,” Litton Tidd said.

It’s important to note that the proposal says it does not apply to students with disabilities due to state and federal laws and regulations. Litton Tidd is still worried about the impact it could have because of how many students don’t have a formal diagnosis — especially Black students with autism. Studies show their diagnoses are typically delayed by three years.

“This law, like so many others, is dehumanizing,” she said. “It will be traumatizing. It punishes children for being autistic, ADHD, neurodivergent, and other mental health conditions.”

There’s no indication of the chance the bill passes in the upcoming General Assembly. Many controversial pieces of legislation have a difficult time passing given Virginia has a divided government.

Nancy Garrett Duke
4d ago

As a former teacher, I do not see this as punishment. One child has a right to an education. However, the remaining students, often 20-28 , have a larger right. The child needs to be separated in order to learn as do the others. The majority should rule.

Lucille Norton
4d ago

If a student is violent or is disrupting the class they should be removed and if the parent thinks they have mental problems than they should have them tested so then they could get them help even if it’s just a bad temper to Learn how to handle that

Pam Denny
4d ago

should apply to All kids in public schools, even the ones with IEP. ALL kids need to realize there are consequences for thier bad behaviors.

DC News Now

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

