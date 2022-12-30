Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri
When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There
Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.
Pittman, Williams Should be at Reliaquest Bowl Hiring Linebackers Coach When Game Done
If Razorbacks want SEC's best, Yuracheck will need to tap into money saved from Odom departure
Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs
The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
Razorback Fans Stun With Most Clicked allHogs Story of the Year
While Nos. 2-10 were predictable, the No. 1 story caught everyone off guard
5newsonline.com
Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
KATV
Bentonville and Rogers, gearing up to begin Sunday alcohol sales
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Arkansas cities are preparing to launch the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Our content partner 40/29 News said residents of Bentonville and Rogers voted back in November to allow the sale of Sunday spirits. "Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas
Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
YAHOO!
Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
A Fayetteville man is being sought by South Carolina authorities in a fatal shooting there on New Year's Eve, according to a news release from the Sumpter. South Carolina, Police Department. A murder warrant has been issued for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, in the death of Channing Goodman, 46....
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
An Arkansas circuit court judge found that Washington County violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in two separate instances.
KHBS
Tax tips to make the most of your deductions before the end of 2022
Time is running out to get deductions for your 2022 taxes. Travis Riggs, the owner of Riggs & Associates CPA Firm in Bentonville, said Arkansans miss out on hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of deductions every year. "If you consider just an average wage earner that gets a W-2...
5newsonline.com
Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County
WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
KHBS
Wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WINSLOW, Ark. — A wreck stopped traffic near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel for nearly an hour Monday afternoon. A tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle got in a wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 49 near exit 45. All southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked...
Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
Comments / 0