Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs

The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Bentonville and Rogers, gearing up to begin Sunday alcohol sales

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Arkansas cities are preparing to launch the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Our content partner 40/29 News said residents of Bentonville and Rogers voted back in November to allow the sale of Sunday spirits. "Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County

WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WINSLOW, Ark. — A wreck stopped traffic near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel for nearly an hour Monday afternoon. A tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle got in a wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 49 near exit 45. All southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked...
WINSLOW, AR
5NEWS

Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
ROGERS, AR

