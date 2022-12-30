Read full article on original website
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash
Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
