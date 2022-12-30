ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022

Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022

Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy