Nashville, TN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCIA

Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants

The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCIA

Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders

Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Sports Radio

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed

Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
WCIA

Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed

The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCIA

Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles

The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium

Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCIA

Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him

The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Russell Wilson got visibly emotional on Sunday when addressing his teammates defending him against social media critics. “It meant the world to me,” Wilson said....
DENVER, CO
WCIA

49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Jersey Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The rookie became the first quarterback in team history to win his first three career starts. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will have a piece of memorabilia from his first pro season showcased at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After becoming the first quarterback in team history...
OHIO STATE
WCIA

Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll

The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

