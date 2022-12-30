Read full article on original website
Groups rallying to support closed Ozark businesses after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. – Business owners on the Ozark Square are feeling the impact of the partial building collapse just before the New Year. “They said it could be next week or it could be a little bit depending on how everything goes.” Tish Wade, owner of Heart of Grace Boutique said. “I’ve got over 30 […]
Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Springfield’s College Station Theatre will be closing permanently on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Unwelcome changes to open a new year. A downtown Springfield movie theater has announced it will close its doors later this week. This comes when their parent company has filed for bankruptcy and been closing locations all over the country. Through a Facebook post, they thanked the community for their support over the […]
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
Power restored in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,000 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 166 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 939 people without power.
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
SPONSORED: Try this recipe from the Missouri Beef Industry Council
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -With a new year, many of you might be thinking about getting back into shape. This recipe is sure to help you along the way and it tastes great!
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region
KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January. The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open. Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S....
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Monday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of all modes of severe weather. KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Monday evening across the Ozarks. Scroll through the slideshow above. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening. The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and hit another car. Two people have...
Firefighters in the Ozarks weigh in on how to stay safe with fireworks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we approach the New Year, fireworks have become part of the celebration. Firefighters say you can have fun and stay safe. “Honestly, just be a good role model and be safe when you’re out there enjoying your time,” said Battlefield Fire Battalion Chief Duke Wits. “Fireworks are extremely dangerous, and we’re seeing injuries more and more throughout the year.”
Downtown Springfield businesses and police prepare for NYE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 2022 is coming to an end which means breweries, restaurants, and bars are getting ready for big new year’s celebrations. “We are having a booty move and boogie down of epic proportions here at Mothers Brewing Company, right here in our beautiful barrel house,” Brewing Liaison Kyle Jeffries said. “Throwing dance parties […]
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
