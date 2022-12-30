Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
The Jan. 6 Committee Thinks Some Trump Allies Lied to Them—and Mark Meadows Provided the Roadmap
The committee suspects Trump aides falsely claimed under oath to not recall facts, and that Mark Meadows' book influenced their answers.
DC mayor told Jan. 6 panel failures resulted from belief far-right extremists were ‘friendly’ to police
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that a belief that far-right extremists and rioters would be “friendly” to law enforcement that day caused “intelligence failures.” “People thought they were friendly to law enforcement and that they loved their country,”…
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump Says Melania's Christmas Decorations Were Better Than Jill Biden's
The former president shared an opinion piece on Truth Social about his wife's decorations entitled: "Flashback to When Things Were Better."
“Red flags”: Tax experts say Trump’s loans to kids revealed in tax returns “raise eyebrows”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Scott Perry says McCarthy ‘rejected’ his chance to become U.S. House Speaker
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry said Tuesday morning that Rep. Kevin McCarthy “dismissed” demands from his conservative House Freedom Caucus while negotiating for support to make McCarthy the House Speaker. “Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House,” Perry said in a statement tweeted at McCarthy....
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'
The Ukrainian president is visiting Washington with a request for more aid to fight Russia's invasion.
John Fetterman hasn't given a single interview since election, amid questions about fitness
Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Penn., has not given a single interview since his win in the 2022 midterm elections as questions swirl about his fitness for office.
Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife Melania
Conway told the January 6 panel that the former president does listen to many of his advisers, but is scared of former First Lady Melania Trump.
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
'This is stunning': Borger on testimony alleging Meadows burned documents at White House
CNN's Gloria Borger and legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers react to newly-released testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which she told the January 6 committee that she saw Meadows burn documents on multiple occasions at the White House.
Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’ despite warnings
Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance.The claims came in newly released transcripts of interviews conducted by the House committee investigating the attack with numerous top advisors to then-president Donald Trump.Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Mr Trump and husband to his daughter, told committee members that “nobody expected there to be violence” on the day when the 2020 election was due to be certified.“I didn’t even know to what degree that it was going to...
Pa. House members sworn in, but speaker election delayed
A waiting game is under way in the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives where members are poised - but not yet ready - to elect a new leader. Following the noontime Tuesday administration of the oath of office to 200 members by Dauphin County Judge John McNally, the chamber broke for a recess to allow the guests to leave in anticipation of a long debate surrounding the election of a presiding officer.
