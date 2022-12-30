ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC mayor told Jan. 6 panel failures resulted from belief far-right extremists were ‘friendly’ to police

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that a belief that far-right extremists and rioters would be “friendly” to law enforcement that day caused “intelligence failures.” “People thought they were friendly to law enforcement and that they loved their country,”…
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal

Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’ despite warnings

Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance.The claims came in newly released transcripts of interviews conducted by the House committee investigating the attack with numerous top advisors to then-president Donald Trump.Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Mr Trump and husband to his daughter, told committee members that “nobody expected there to be violence” on the day when the 2020 election was due to be certified.“I didn’t even know to what degree that it was going to...
Pa. House members sworn in, but speaker election delayed

A waiting game is under way in the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives where members are poised - but not yet ready - to elect a new leader. Following the noontime Tuesday administration of the oath of office to 200 members by Dauphin County Judge John McNally, the chamber broke for a recess to allow the guests to leave in anticipation of a long debate surrounding the election of a presiding officer.
