Nashville, TN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Carr’s Brother Shares What Raiders QB Is Looking for in Team

The Las Vegas quarterback’s older brother listed two things he’s looking for. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid trade rumors that have popped up since Derek Carr stepped away from the Raiders, his brother, David, took to NFL Total Access on Monday and divulged what the quarterback is looking for in a new team.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 59

Tua Tagovailoa Not Part of Dolphins’ Plan vs. Jets, McDaniel Says

Miami will likely close the regular season without its star quarterback as he continues to recover from a concussion. The Dolphins will likely conclude the regular season without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup as the star quarterback continues to recover from a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. McDaniel told...
Fox 59

Report: Broncos Doing ‘Homework’ on Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

Denver reportedly has two other prominent coaches on its radar for the job as well. View the original article to see embedded media. In the Broncos’ efforts to find a new coach, the team is “doing homework” on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Denver already has reached out to Harbaugh to inform him of the team’s interest in discussing the job.
DENVER, CO
Fox 59

Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate

Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox 59

Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update

The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status

The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
CINCINNATI, OH

