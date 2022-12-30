NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. A Tornado Watch was issued earlier this morning for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS until 5 PM. This watch DOES NOT include New Orleans or any of the South Shore. However, given the latest atmospheric trends there has been a significant DECREASE in the potential for tornadoes and a near drop off in the chance for strong tornadoes but the tornado watch is most likely to continue until its expiration time.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO