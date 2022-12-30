Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
New Year’s celebrations leave empty shelves at local liquor stores
Due to New Year’s weekend, some liquor stores are experiencing a wipe out from their shelves. Southern Spirits Wine and Liquor in Long Beach has been open for six years and during every holiday the store experiences an increase in sales, but New Year’s seems to be one of the main holidays that leaves their store empty.
WLOX
Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport business offering healthy meal prep options
If one of your goals in 2023 is to eat healthier foods, but you don’t have time to shop or cook for yourself, meal prepping may be the solution for you!. Eat Right Meal Prep is the only meal prep company in the state with nutritional approval by two hospitals.
WLOX
Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache. People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.
wxxv25.com
Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula
Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
wxxv25.com
$60M infrastructure grant awarded to widen I-10
Senator Roger Wicker announced a $60 million grant awarded for infrastructure between Long Beach and Diamondhead. The fund is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes starting west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County. The project is expected to remove major bottle-necking, reduce...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
WDSU
Northshore under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. A Tornado Watch was issued earlier this morning for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS until 5 PM. This watch DOES NOT include New Orleans or any of the South Shore. However, given the latest atmospheric trends there has been a significant DECREASE in the potential for tornadoes and a near drop off in the chance for strong tornadoes but the tornado watch is most likely to continue until its expiration time.
wxxv25.com
1/1 – Jeff’s “Busy Start to 2023” New Year’s Night Forecast
2023 is off to a busy start weather-wise across our area. We’ve had fog issues that will plague us again tonight. Sea fog is settling in which has us under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM for George and Stone County, and 12 Noon for everyone else. Temperatures will remain in the 60s overnight.
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash; ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year's day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT.
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Former Ocean Springs QB Bray Hubbard wearing no. 27 for Alabama at Sugar Bowl
Some home cooking at this year’s Sugar Bowl in the form of former Ocean Springs Quarterback Bray Hubbard, who just signed with Alabama less than two weeks ago. Hubbard was already on the bench for the Crimson Tide, part of the mix as an early graduate, his dad Mark Hubbard looking on.
WLOX
Gulfport School District getting more statewide attention for flexible schedule
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In the 2023 Legislative session, education will be a priority. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, lawmakers are likely to get an earful about the Gulfport School District’s flexible schedule. That’s because the district is being held up as an example for other districts in the state to follow.
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
WLOX
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
