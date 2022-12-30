ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxxv25.com

New Year’s celebrations leave empty shelves at local liquor stores

Due to New Year’s weekend, some liquor stores are experiencing a wipe out from their shelves. Southern Spirits Wine and Liquor in Long Beach has been open for six years and during every holiday the store experiences an increase in sales, but New Year’s seems to be one of the main holidays that leaves their store empty.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport business offering healthy meal prep options

If one of your goals in 2023 is to eat healthier foods, but you don’t have time to shop or cook for yourself, meal prepping may be the solution for you!. Eat Right Meal Prep is the only meal prep company in the state with nutritional approval by two hospitals.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula

Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

$60M infrastructure grant awarded to widen I-10

Senator Roger Wicker announced a $60 million grant awarded for infrastructure between Long Beach and Diamondhead. The fund is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes starting west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County. The project is expected to remove major bottle-necking, reduce...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Northshore under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. A Tornado Watch was issued earlier this morning for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS until 5 PM. This watch DOES NOT include New Orleans or any of the South Shore. However, given the latest atmospheric trends there has been a significant DECREASE in the potential for tornadoes and a near drop off in the chance for strong tornadoes but the tornado watch is most likely to continue until its expiration time.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
PASCAGOULA, MS

