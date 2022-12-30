ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to skier injured at Deer Valley

By Chin Tung Tan
 4 days ago

PARK CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Park City Fire District and ski patrol responded to a 19-year-old skier who crashed on the Bluebell ski run at Deer Valley Resort on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Around 11:45 a.m., members of the ski patrol provided assistance to the skier and transported him to a ground ambulance with the help of the fire crew. PCFD then transferred the patient to AirMed crews at City Park, one of their designated hot load landing zones.

West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’

PCFD says the hot load landing zones have decreased response time from 20 minutes to six minutes. There are four designated landing zones in the Park City area and another four in the North and South Summit areas.

A hot load landing zone is where the helicopter pilot keeps the aircraft running and ready to lift off after the patient is placed on board, officials from PCFD say. Before the hot load program three years ago, PCFD crews would have to wait for AirMed to arrive on the scene, which would usually delay transport to the trauma center.

