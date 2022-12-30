ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s …. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits …. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Upstate roadway, troopers say

SENECA, S.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning in Oconee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The coroner's office said that Jeffrey Dion Holden, 58, of Seneca, died just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at the hospital of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled an accident.
