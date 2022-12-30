MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two unbeaten teams remain in college basketball: Purdue and New Mexico. The Boilermakers are the clear No. 1 team in the country after UConn's loss to Xavier, but the Huskies didn't fall far on my ballot. Despite the loss, UConn gets the edge as my No. 2 team over Houston for a few reasons. While both teams are 14-1 with four Quad one wins, the Huskies still won every game by double digits. Among those 14 wins is an 82-67 neutral site victory over Alabama, who the Cougars lost to on their home floor.

