FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Eight
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two unbeaten teams remain in college basketball: Purdue and New Mexico. The Boilermakers are the clear No. 1 team in the country after UConn's loss to Xavier, but the Huskies didn't fall far on my ballot. Despite the loss, UConn gets the edge as my No. 2 team over Houston for a few reasons. While both teams are 14-1 with four Quad one wins, the Huskies still won every game by double digits. Among those 14 wins is an 82-67 neutral site victory over Alabama, who the Cougars lost to on their home floor.
Memphis remembers rapper Lola Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, widely known as Gangsta Boo, died New Year’s Day. As news of her death circulated, artists in Memphis are remembering her legacy. You can’t listen to music, particularly hip hop, and not hear the Memphis influence in a lot of songs....
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Final day of Kwanzaa celebrated in Memphis by Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday marked the final day of Kwanzaa, and Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church made sure to both end the celebration and start the new year on a high note. Each day during Kwanzaa has a unique and special meaning. Osupa Moon is the President of Mid South...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Memphis man wanted for multiple felonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies. Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following: “Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”
Whitehaven shooting leaves one man critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday. MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South. The man was then transferred […]
One dead after crashing into tree in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unknown driver is dead after crashing into a tree on Sunday morning. MPD says officers responded to a one-car crash at South Parkway East and Worthington at 4:18 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
Memphis Police issue city watch for endangered missing teenager
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have issued a city watch for a missing and endangered teenager as of Dec. 31. Clairese Melton, 15, was last seen on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to MPD. She reportedly threatened to harm herself before leaving 3800 Block Marion Avenue, which is in the U of M area near Park Avenue Hospital and Pete and Sam's restaurant.
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
