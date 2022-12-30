ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Shots fired at deputies in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway County came under fire after responding to a 9-1-1 call. According to initial reports, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a possible domestic dispute in the 15000 block of Ett Noecher Road on Monday evening.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating shooting in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two arrested in Scioto Co. for stealing tires from a local car dealership

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals for allegedly stealing tires from a local business. On Saturday night, December 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals taking tires from Glockners. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman loading tires into a vehicle. Upon questioning, the sheriff’s office said, both individuals provided false statements and were subsequently arrested. The vehicle they were driving was also impounded.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Escaped inmate captured in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol announced the capture of Jacob Davidson. Davidson has been a wanted fugitive since escaping Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on December 30. He was being held at the hospital after being indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiples bullets fired at moving car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies were called to investigate an alleged shooting in the 6000 block of Morgan Fork Road this evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. According to the 9-1-1 caller, the individual exited their vehicle along the county back road when a reported gunman opened fire on their vehicle.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Behavioral health emergency leads to standoff with law enforcement

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported barricade situation, Tuesday morning. It all started around 9:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Stonerock Road. According to dispatchers, an individual suffering from a behavioral health emergency was threatening to harm himself with a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
10TV

19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy