SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals for allegedly stealing tires from a local business. On Saturday night, December 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals taking tires from Glockners. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman loading tires into a vehicle. Upon questioning, the sheriff’s office said, both individuals provided false statements and were subsequently arrested. The vehicle they were driving was also impounded.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO