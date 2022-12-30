Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
Shots fired at deputies in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway County came under fire after responding to a 9-1-1 call. According to initial reports, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a possible domestic dispute in the 15000 block of Ett Noecher Road on Monday evening.
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Police investigating shooting in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Two arrested in Scioto Co. for stealing tires from a local car dealership
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals for allegedly stealing tires from a local business. On Saturday night, December 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals taking tires from Glockners. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman loading tires into a vehicle. Upon questioning, the sheriff’s office said, both individuals provided false statements and were subsequently arrested. The vehicle they were driving was also impounded.
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
Escaped inmate captured in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol announced the capture of Jacob Davidson. Davidson has been a wanted fugitive since escaping Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on December 30. He was being held at the hospital after being indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near...
Multiples bullets fired at moving car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies were called to investigate an alleged shooting in the 6000 block of Morgan Fork Road this evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. According to the 9-1-1 caller, the individual exited their vehicle along the county back road when a reported gunman opened fire on their vehicle.
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
Behavioral health emergency leads to standoff with law enforcement
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported barricade situation, Tuesday morning. It all started around 9:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Stonerock Road. According to dispatchers, an individual suffering from a behavioral health emergency was threatening to harm himself with a...
Police: Suspects injured in crash after reported robbery at Kroger in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Three suspects were injured in a crash involving a vehicle being pursued out of a reported robbery at a grocery store in Worthington Monday morning, police said. The Worthington Police Department received a call about the robbery at Kroger located at 1425 Worthington Centre Drive just...
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
